Building collapses in south Delhi

The owner of the house has been identified as Hos Ram, police said.Some construction work to repair the building was going on which led to the incident, police said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-10-2021 22:40 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 22:40 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A building collapsed in south Delhi's Sangam Vihar area on Thursday, fire department officials said.

No one was injured in the incident, they said. A call about the collapse was received around 1.20 pm following which three fire tenders were rushed to the spot, they said.

The police also reached the spot. It found that the building had collapsed and was partly leaning on another building due to which an electric pole had also bent, officials said.

The owner of the house has been identified as Hos Ram, police said.

Some construction work to repair the building was going on which led to the incident, police said. Jacks were being used and all of a sudden, they got dis-balanced leading to the incident, the police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Benita Mary Jaiker said no one was injured and required action will be taken. There were three to four labourers who were working at the time of the incident. According to the locals, all of them ran away from the site following the incident. No one is trapped under the debris of the collapsed building, police said. Teams from various departments, including DDMA, fire department, MCD, BSES and NDRF have reported to the site. As of now, the BSES is cutting the wires from the pole to make the process of searching and demolishing the house safe, Jaiker said.

A case under sections 288 (Negligent conduct with respect to pulling down or repairing buildings) and 336 (Act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

