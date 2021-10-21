Left Menu

Attempts being made from across border to disrupt peace, development process in J-K: LG

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 21-10-2021 22:42 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 22:42 IST
Attempts being made from across border to disrupt peace, development process in J-K: LG
  • Country:
  • India

Attempts are being made from across the border to disrupt the peace and development process in Jammu and Kashmir, Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha said on Thursday and asserted that the government will not rest till terrorism is completely wiped out.

He also said that the administration is committed to preserving the communal fabric and the social harmony of Jammu and Kashmir.

''Attempts are being made by the neighbouring country to disrupt the process of peace and development in Jammu and Kashmir. Our brave security forces will neutralise every terror threat,'' Sinha said.

''We will strive to preserve the communal fabric of Jammu and Kashmir and will not rest till terrorism is completely wiped out,'' the L-G said.

He was addressing the Police Commemoration Day Parade at the Armed Police Complex in Zewan here.

The L-G paid tributes to police personnel who have made supreme sacrifice in the line of duty.

Valour of brave hearts of the Jammu and Kashmir Police and their unparalleled courage is an inspiration for all, he said.

From maintaining law and order to providing assistance in disasters and to being at the forefront during the Covid pandemic, the Jammu and Kashmir Police is dedicated to serve and secure the lives of the people, the L-G observed. ''Our valiant police personnel selflessly put their lives at stake, work 24X7 for ensuring a safe environment for the people of J&K. The nation will always remain indebted to their sacrifices,'' he added. Sinha said the government is committed to peace, strengthening the social fabric and maintaining cultural harmony of Jammu and Kashmir.

''Befitting reply will be given to the forces threatening sovereignty and integrity of the country,” he said.

The L-G called upon the civil society, social and religious organisations to speak in unison to fight terrorism. ''I salute the families of the martyrs and assure them that Jammu and Kashmir government will always stand by them. My sincere homage to the civilians who lost their lives in terror attacks, to the police personnel and frontline workers who laid down their lives while fighting Covid'', said the Lt Governor. DGP Dilbag Singh, while speaking on the occasion, paid homage to the martyrs of the Jammu and Kashmir Police and other forces.

''Our police and security forces are working tirelessly to protect the J&K UT from enemies. Police is always there to serve people facing traditional as well as modern challenges,'' he said. Later, the Lt Governor handed over SRO orders to the wards of the martyrs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lockdown; WHO says it continues to assess Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lock...

 Global
2
New focus time feature in Google Calendar auto-declines conflicting events

New focus time feature in Google Calendar auto-declines conflicting events

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: WTA roundup: Aryna Sabalenka wins first match since U.S. Open; Motor racing-F1 reserve Hulkenberg to test with McLaren's IndyCar team and more

Sports News Roundup: WTA roundup: Aryna Sabalenka wins first match since U.S...

 Global
4
Google announces new hub for creators to learn, grow and get inspired

Google announces new hub for creators to learn, grow and get inspired

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021