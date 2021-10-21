Left Menu

Minnesota ex-officer's prison term cut in shooting death of Australian woman

15 Minnesota Supreme Court ruling to vacate Noor's third-degree murder conviction and order that he be resentenced on a lesser charge of second-degree manslaughter in the death of Justine Ruszczyk, 40, who called police on the night of July 15, 2017, after hearing a woman scream near her home.

Reuters | Updated: 21-10-2021 22:52 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 22:52 IST
Minnesota ex-officer's prison term cut in shooting death of Australian woman

Former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor drew a reduced sentence of 57 months in prison - the maximum possible for manslaughter - after his murder conviction in the 2017 shooting death of an Australian woman was overturned last month.

The resentencing followed a Sept. 15 Minnesota Supreme Court ruling to vacate Noor's third-degree murder conviction and order that he be resentenced on a lesser charge of second-degree manslaughter in the death of Justine Ruszczyk, 40, who called police on the night of July 15, 2017, after hearing a woman scream near her home. Lawyers for Noor, a 35-year-old Somali immigrant, had sought the minimum 41 months available under sentencing guidelines, saying he had been a "model prisoner."

Had Minnesota District Judge Kathryn Quaintance accepted the request, Noor, who has already served about 2-1/2 years of his original 12-1/2-year sentence, could have been released by early October 2022. But Quaintance, who had imposed the original sentence in June 2019, rejected Noor's good-behavior prison record as grounds for a reduced sentence.

Instead, she noted that Noor fired “across the nose” of his partner in the squad car on a warm summer night when residents of a nearby house were entertaining on their porch. Noor fired his gun at Ruszczyk from the passenger seat as she approached the police vehicle, killing her. “These factors of endangering the public make your crime of manslaughter appropriate for high end of the guidelines," the judge told Noor.

In 2019, a jury acquitted Noor of second-degree murder but convicted him of third-degree "depraved-mind murder" and second-degree manslaughter, and he was sentenced to 12-1/2 years in prison.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lockdown; WHO says it continues to assess Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lock...

 Global
2
New focus time feature in Google Calendar auto-declines conflicting events

New focus time feature in Google Calendar auto-declines conflicting events

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: WTA roundup: Aryna Sabalenka wins first match since U.S. Open; Motor racing-F1 reserve Hulkenberg to test with McLaren's IndyCar team and more

Sports News Roundup: WTA roundup: Aryna Sabalenka wins first match since U.S...

 Global
4
Google announces new hub for creators to learn, grow and get inspired

Google announces new hub for creators to learn, grow and get inspired

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021