T20 World Cup Scoreboard: Oman vs Scotland

Scotland Innings: George Munsey c Jatinder Singh b Fayyaz Butt 20 Kyle Coetzer b Khawar Ali 41 Matthew Cross not out 26 Richie Berrington not out 31 Extras: (NB-1, W-4) 5 Total: (For 2 wickets in 17 overs) 123 Fall of wickets: 1-33, 2-75 Bowling: Bilal Khan 3-0-15-0, Fayyaz Butt 3-0-26-1, Aqib Ilyas 2-0-14-0, Zeeshan Maqsood 3-0-19-0, Khawar Ali 4-0-27-1, Mohammad Nadeem 2-0-22 -0.

