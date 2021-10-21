Biden climate envoy Kerry to visit Saudi Arabia next week
U.S. President Joe Biden's climate envoy, John Kerry, will travel to Saudi Arabia next week for meetings with "government counterparts and private sector leaders on efforts to address the climate crisis," the State Department said on Thursday.
Kerry will visit Riyadh on Oct. 24 and 25 before the U.N. climate change convention in Glasgow that starts Oct. 31, the department said in a statement.
