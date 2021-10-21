Putin says Biden was right to withdraw U.S. troops from Afghanistan

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden had been right to withdraw U.S. troops from Afghanistan, a move that allowed the Taliban to seize power in a lightning offensive in August.

Russia is one of several powers backing the idea of a United Nations donor conference to help Afghanistan stave off economic collapse and a humanitarian catastrophe.

