Putin says Biden was right to withdraw U.S. troops from Afghanistan
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 21-10-2021 23:28 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 23:28 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden had been right to withdraw U.S. troops from Afghanistan, a move that allowed the Taliban to seize power in a lightning offensive in August.
Russia is one of several powers backing the idea of a United Nations donor conference to help Afghanistan stave off economic collapse and a humanitarian catastrophe.
