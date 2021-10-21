Left Menu

Explosive-laden truck caught in West Bengal's Rampurhat: Police

Rampurhat, Birbhum district police caught a truck full of explosives carrying 5500 gelatin sticks and 2500 detonators on Wednesday, informed the Rampurhat police.

ANI | Birbhum (West Bengal) | Updated: 21-10-2021 23:36 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 23:35 IST
Truck loaded with explosive caught on Wednesday in WB. Image Credit: ANI
Rampurhat, Birbhum district police caught a truck full of explosives carrying 5500 gelatin sticks and 2500 detonators on Wednesday, informed the Rampurhat police. According to the police, the truck was travelling through state highway and passing nearby Madhyam Khand village which is near Rampurhat police station when it was caught.

District Police Nagendra Nath Tripathi said the Rampurhat police had information regarding the matter before in which police were on the investigation. The purpose of the moving truck loaded with explosives is yet to be ascertained.

Further investigation is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

