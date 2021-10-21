Left Menu

NCB conducted 6 raids in Mumbai, nearby areas in last 2 days: Sources

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has conducted six raids or searches in Mumbai and nearby areas in the last two days, sources said on Thursday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 21-10-2021 23:39 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 23:39 IST
NCB conducted 6 raids in Mumbai, nearby areas in last 2 days: Sources
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has conducted six raids or searches in Mumbai and nearby areas in the last two days, sources said on Thursday. According to sources, the areas where these searches were conducted are Navi Mumbai, South Mumbai, Nalasopara, International Airport, Bandra and Juhu.

"In the last two days, NCB conducted 6 raids/searches in Mumbai and nearby areas. Searches were conducted in Navi Mumbai, South Mumbai, Nalasopara, International Airport, Bandra and Juhu areas," sources said. The raids or searches were conducted in connection with the cruise drugs case, sources added.

An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2. A total of 20 people, including two Nigerian nationals, have been arrested so far in the case. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

 Global
2
Rajasthan invokes ESMA ahead of proposed strike by roadways employees

Rajasthan invokes ESMA ahead of proposed strike by roadways employees

 India
3
EverGrow Coin Has Broken All Previous Crypto Records, Reaching 25,000 Holders and USD 150 Million MarketCap in Just 3 Weeks Since Its Launch

EverGrow Coin Has Broken All Previous Crypto Records, Reaching 25,000 Holder...

 United States
4
Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago

Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021