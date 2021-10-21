Left Menu

Qureshi says India invited Pakistan to attend conference on Afghanistan

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 21-10-2021 23:57 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 23:57 IST
Qureshi says India invited Pakistan to attend conference on Afghanistan
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Thursday that Pakistan has received an invitation from India to attend a conference on Afghanistan and a decision about attending the meeting would be taken in due course of time.

Qureshi made the comments while addressing a press conference in Islamabad after returning from his day-long visit to Kabul where he met Afghanistan’s acting Prime Minister Mullah Hassan Akhund along with a high level delegation and discussed various issues.

''Currently ties between Pakistan and India lack warmth…We will decide the issue of attending the conference after consultation,” he said.

Ties between India and Pakistan nose-dived after a terror attack on the Pathankot Air Force base in 2016 by terror groups based in the neighbouring country. Subsequent attacks, including one on an Indian Army camp in Uri, further deteriorated the relationship.

The relationship dipped further after India’s war planes pounded a Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist training camp deep inside Pakistan on February 26, 2019 in response to the Pulwama terror attack in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed.

The relations deteriorated after India announced withdrawing special powers of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcation of the state into two union territories in August, 2019.

India has told Pakistan that it desires normal neighbourly relations with Islamabad in an environment free of terror, hostility and violence. India has said the onus is on Pakistan to create an environment free of terror and hostility. Earlier this month, Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, when asked about the possibility of improvement in India's ties with Pakistan, said unless the basic core issue of terrorism emanating from the neighbouring country is dealt with, ''I think we will not see much forward movement in the relationship.'' PTI SH ZH AKJ ZH ZH

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lockdown; WHO says it continues to assess Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lock...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: WTA roundup: Aryna Sabalenka wins first match since U.S. Open; Motor racing-F1 reserve Hulkenberg to test with McLaren's IndyCar team and more

Sports News Roundup: WTA roundup: Aryna Sabalenka wins first match since U.S...

 Global
3
New focus time feature in Google Calendar auto-declines conflicting events

New focus time feature in Google Calendar auto-declines conflicting events

 Global
4
Google announces new hub for creators to learn, grow and get inspired

Google announces new hub for creators to learn, grow and get inspired

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021