Heritage sites should be developed with focus on tourism: Aaditya Thackeray

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-10-2021 00:01 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 23:59 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
Maharashtra Environment and Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Thursday said the heritage sites in the state need to be developed considering their tourism potential, which will be beneficial for both the state and the country.

He was speaking during a meeting about the promotion of tourism in the Aurangabad circle of the archaeological department, an official release said.

The archeology, tourism and cultural affairs departments of the state should develop a scheme in coordination with the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), he said.

Guides approved by the state government should have access to all heritage sites and their rates should be standardized, the minister said.

