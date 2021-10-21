Lebanon's Geagea says he was not informed of court request to hear statement over Beirut violence -local television
Geagea's comments were his first after Hezbollah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah launched a scathing verbal attack on him and his LF party in a televised address on Monday. Hezbollah has accused the LF of being responsible for the violence, an accusation that Geagea has denied.
- Country:
- Lebanon
The leader of Lebanon's Christian Lebanese Forces (LF) party Samir Geagea told local MTV television on Thursday he was not informed of any request to hear his statement over last week's street violence. Geagea's comments were his first after Hezbollah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah launched a scathing verbal attack on him and his LF party in a televised address on Monday.
Hezbollah has accused the LF of being responsible for the violence, an accusation that Geagea has denied. Geagea said Nasrallah's speech was "a poisonous present and full of errors and rumours."
(Reporting By Laila Bassam and Maha El Dahan Editing by Chris Reese)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Hezbollah
- Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah
- Nasrallah
- Samir Geagea
- Geagea
- Lebanon
ALSO READ
Hezbollah member wanted for role in 1985 hijacking, dies
Lebanon's Hezbollah chief, Nasrallah, says blast judge biased, should be replaced
Lebanon's Hezbollah, Amal say armed groups fired on protesters
Lebanon's Hezbollah chief urges gov't to seek sanctions waiver for Iranian fuel imports
Hezbollah says it won't be dragged into war after Beirut bloodshed