Lebanon's Geagea says he was not informed of court request to hear statement over Beirut violence -local television

Geagea's comments were his first after Hezbollah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah launched a scathing verbal attack on him and his LF party in a televised address on Monday. Hezbollah has accused the LF of being responsible for the violence, an accusation that Geagea has denied.

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 21-10-2021 23:59 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 23:59 IST
The leader of Lebanon's Christian Lebanese Forces (LF) party Samir Geagea told local MTV television on Thursday he was not informed of any request to hear his statement over last week's street violence. Geagea's comments were his first after Hezbollah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah launched a scathing verbal attack on him and his LF party in a televised address on Monday.

Hezbollah has accused the LF of being responsible for the violence, an accusation that Geagea has denied. Geagea said Nasrallah's speech was "a poisonous present and full of errors and rumours."

(Reporting By Laila Bassam and Maha El Dahan Editing by Chris Reese)

