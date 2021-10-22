Left Menu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 22-10-2021 00:01 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 00:01 IST
Police, CRPF, BSF observes national police day
National police day also known as 'police commemoration day' was observed by the Jammu and Kashmir Police, CRPF and BSF across the Jammu region on Thursday, officials said.

Police observed the day by holding a ceremonial parade at Jammu's Gulshan ground where ADGP, Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh took the salute of the commemoration day parade.

He read out names of 377 martyrs including those from police organisations, BSF, CRPF, ITBP, CISF and SSB.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police has been rendering yeoman service to the nation and society under hostile, difficult and challenging circumstances, Singh said.

A function was also organised at the police martyrs memorial where a large number of people assembled to light candles and pay tributes.

BSF troops also observed the day as 'smriti parade' in memory of brave CRPF personnel, who sacrificed their life on October 21, 1959, in Ladakh (Hot Spring).

IG BSF D K Boora laid the wreath at the war memorial and paid rich tributes to all the brave hearts who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty.

On the occasion of day, CRPF jawans and officers of various battalions and institutions located in Jammu paid homage to the martyrs and paid tribute to their martyrdom.

IGP CRPF P R Ranpise was presented with guard of honour by the ceremonial guard. In his address, he mentioned the importance of police commemoration day.

