Sisodia directs officials to construct marriage hall in West Vinod Nagar

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday directed officials to construct a three-storey marriage hall in West Vinod Nagar for the convenience of people.

Complaints were received from people that the land mafia and some anti-social elements have occupied this land that was earmarked for the marriage hall, he said. The land was earmarked for a marriage hall during the settlement of the colony, he said.

''The deputy CM visited West Vinod Nagar E-Block along with the local district magistrate and other officials on Thursday to sort the issue due to which the local people used to face a lot of difficulties in organizing small celebrations,” according to an official statement. ''With this in mind, it was decided to get this land released from the clutches of the land mafia and construct a three-storey modern marriage hall here for the convenience of the public. The local people hence would not have to travel to distant areas to organize any function,'' it said.

