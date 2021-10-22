White House: WTO members must support intellectual property waiver for COVID vaccines

The White House on Thursday called on every member of the World Trade Organization to support an intellectual property waiver for COVID-19 vaccines.

"We ... need every WTO member to step up as well and support an intellectual property waiver, and every company must act ambitiously and urgently to expand manufacturing now," White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters.

