Left Menu

INSTANT VIEW-Fed bans officials' trading, with focus on Powell renomination

The U.S. Federal Reserve on Thursday banned individual stock purchases by top officials at the central bank and unveiled a broad set of other restrictions on their investing activities roughly six weeks after reports of active trading by some senior policymakers triggered an ethics uproar.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-10-2021 00:32 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 00:32 IST
INSTANT VIEW-Fed bans officials' trading, with focus on Powell renomination
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. Federal Reserve on Thursday banned individual stock purchases by top officials at the central bank and unveiled a broad set of other restrictions on their investing activities roughly six weeks after reports of active trading by some senior policymakers triggered an ethics uproar. Fed Chair Jerome Powell's term expires in February and President Joe Biden is expected to announce soon if he will renominate him. His odds in betting markets have fallen following sharp criticism of his performance by progressive Democrats and the Fed official trading scandal.

Online betting website PredictIt now gives Powell a 75% chance of being confirmed by the U.S. Senate, down from a 90% chance on September 12, but up from a 61% chance in late September. The odds that Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard will be nominated have increased to 23% from a low of 6% in September. COMMENTS

GREGORY DACO, CHIEF U.S. ECONOMIST, OXFORD ECONOMICS, NEW YORK "I put the odds in favor of (Jerome Powell's) nomination and this toughening of standards and rules works in his favor. It shows strong leadership and a desire to ensure that Fed policymakers are upheld to the highest standards." (Compiled by the Global Finance & Markets Breaking News team)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lockdown; WHO says it continues to assess Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lock...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: WTA roundup: Aryna Sabalenka wins first match since U.S. Open; Motor racing-F1 reserve Hulkenberg to test with McLaren's IndyCar team and more

Sports News Roundup: WTA roundup: Aryna Sabalenka wins first match since U.S...

 Global
3
New focus time feature in Google Calendar auto-declines conflicting events

New focus time feature in Google Calendar auto-declines conflicting events

 Global
4
Google announces new hub for creators to learn, grow and get inspired

Google announces new hub for creators to learn, grow and get inspired

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021