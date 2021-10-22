Left Menu

Biden respects Fed's independence, wants 'top standards' from officials - White House

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-10-2021 00:36 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 00:36 IST
Biden respects Fed's independence, wants 'top standards' from officials - White House
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. President Joe Biden believes government officials should be held to high standards, the White House said, when asked about the Federal Reserve's ban on stock trading Thursday.

The White House has no comment on the ban, spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said, and respects the independence of the Fed.

"President Biden believes that all government agencies, and officials, including independent agencies, should be held to the highest ethical standards, including the avoidance ...of any suggestions of conflicts of interest," she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lockdown; WHO says it continues to assess Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lock...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: WTA roundup: Aryna Sabalenka wins first match since U.S. Open; Motor racing-F1 reserve Hulkenberg to test with McLaren's IndyCar team and more

Sports News Roundup: WTA roundup: Aryna Sabalenka wins first match since U.S...

 Global
3
New focus time feature in Google Calendar auto-declines conflicting events

New focus time feature in Google Calendar auto-declines conflicting events

 Global
4
Google announces new hub for creators to learn, grow and get inspired

Google announces new hub for creators to learn, grow and get inspired

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021