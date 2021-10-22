Lebanon's Geagea says his party does not have fighters - local television

Lebanon's Samir Geagea, the head of the Christian Lebanese Forces party, said on Thursday his group did not have armed fighters.

In an interview to local channel MTV, Geagea denied the claim which the leader of Hezbollah made against him in a Monday televised address. (Reporting By Laila Bassam and Maha El Dahan)

