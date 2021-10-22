U.S. says 5 people charged with money laundering in alleged Venezuela bribery scheme

Five individuals have been charged with money laundering in connection with an alleged Venezuela bribery scheme, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) said on Thursday.

A federal grand jury in the Southern District of Florida charged three Colombian nationals and two Venezuelan nationals for their alleged roles in laundering the proceeds of contracts to provide food and medicine to Venezuela that were obtained through bribes, the DOJ said.

