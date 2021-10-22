Left Menu

U.S. says 5 people charged with money laundering in alleged Venezuela bribery scheme

Reuters | Updated: 22-10-2021 01:12 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 01:12 IST
Five individuals have been charged with money laundering in connection with an alleged Venezuela bribery scheme, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) said on Thursday.

A federal grand jury in the Southern District of Florida charged three Colombian nationals and two Venezuelan nationals for their alleged roles in laundering the proceeds of contracts to provide food and medicine to Venezuela that were obtained through bribes, the DOJ said.

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

