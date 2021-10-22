Lebanon's Geagea dismisses Hezbollah accusations, says has no fighters

The leader of the Christian Lebanese Forces party denied on Thursday his group has any fighters, dismissing accusations by Hezbollah that he has assembled a militia as the fallout of deadly violence in Beirut last week continues to roil Lebanon. Already suffering a devastating economic meltdown, Lebanon has been overshadowed by tensions since seven Lebanese Shi'ites were shot dead in Beirut last week during the worst street violence in the capital in more than a decade.

The heavily armed, Iran-backed Shi'ite group Hezbollah has accused the Lebanese Forces of perpetrating the violence. In an interview with Lebanese broadcaster MTV on Thursday, LF leader Samir Geagea again denied his group had any role. "We do not have fighters," Geagea said, adding that the confrontation with Hezbollah was political, not military.

Geagea also denied accusations made by Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah on Monday that the LF wanted a civil war. The gunfire started as supporters of Hezbollah and its Shi'ite ally Amal were gathering for a demonstration called for by the parties against the lead investigator of the deadly Beirut port blast probe.

The army is still investigating what happened. Hezbollah has accused the LF of staging an ambush.

The LF, which is staunchly opposed to Hezbollah, denies any involvement. Geagea has said the trouble began when supporters of the Shi'ite parties entered a Christian neighbourhood where they vandalised cars and four residents were wounded before a shot was fired. In an interview last Friday, he said he did not know who had opened fire.

The army said on Saturday a soldier suspected of opening fire towards the protesters was under investigation. The day of the incident, the army initially said gunfire had targeted protesters as they passed through the Teyouneh traffic circle dividing Christian and Shi'ite Muslim neighbourhoods. It later said there had been an "altercation and exchange of fire" as protesters were on their way to the demonstration.

The violence including the use of rocket-propelled grenades lasted several hours and stirred memories of the 1975-1990 civil war. It has added to fears for the stability of a country that is awash with weapons and suffering an economic meltdown. (Reporting By Laila Bassam, writing by Maha El Dahan, Writing by Maha El Dahan and Tom Perry; editing by Mark Heinrich, Angus MacSwan and Andrew Heavens)

