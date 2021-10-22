Odd News Roundup: Indian barber siblings turn heads into canvasses by giving unusual haircuts

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Indian barber siblings turn heads into canvasses by giving unusual haircuts

In a small salon in a nondescript town in northern India, a haircut is not just a trim or a crew cut but an opportunity to get some art embossed on the back of your head. Brothers Rajwinder Singh Sidhu and Gurwinder Singh Sidhu in Dabwali town in India's Punjab state are now famous in their small part of the world for giving haircuts shaped in images of the customer's choice.

