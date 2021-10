BRIEF-U.S. CDC Advisers Vote In Favor of Moderna, J&J Covid-19 Vaccine Boosters

Oct 21 (Reuters) -

* U.S. CDC ADVISERS VOTE TO RECOMMEND MODERNA COVID-19 VACCINE BOOSTER FOR OLDER ADULTS, SOME HIGH-RISK INDIVIDUALS

* U.S. CDC ADVISERS VOTE TO RECOMMEND BOOSTER SHOT FOR THOSE WHO RECEIVED JOHNSON & JOHNSON COVID-19 VACCINE Further company coverage:

