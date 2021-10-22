Left Menu

Sheriff says family on California hike died of extreme heat

PTI | Mariposa | Updated: 22-10-2021 03:14 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 03:14 IST
A Northern California sheriff says a family and their dog died of hyperthermia, or extreme heat exhaustion, while hiking in a remote area in August.

Mariposa County Sheriff Jeremy Briese said Thursday that John Gerrish, his wife, Ellen Chung, their 1-year-old daughter, Miju, and their dog were walking in extreme heat before they were found dead. Briese says their water container was empty.

The family went hiking on a trail close to the Merced River in the Sierra National Forest, where they were found dead Aug. 17 after a family friend reported them missing.

The case had baffled authorities.

