Blinken spoke to Bogota embassy staff affected by Havana syndrome

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday met with U.S. embassy staff in Bogota who had been affected by anomalous health incidents - known as Havana syndrome - a senior state department official said.
The Wall Street Journal reported this month that at least five families connected to the U.S. mission in Colombia had been affected by what the State Department calls unexplained health incidents.
