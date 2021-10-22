Left Menu

U.S. Treasury panel approves report flagging climate change as 'emerging' financial risk

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-10-2021 03:25 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 03:25 IST
A U.S. regulatory panel Thursday approved a report that identifies climate change as an "emerging" risk to the U.S. financial system and urges regulators to make it a central concern.

The report from the Financial Stability Oversight Council makes a series of recommendations for regulators, and establishes new regulatory groups of staff and outside experts to regularly assess efforts to monitor climate change financial risks.

