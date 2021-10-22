Left Menu

Dental records confirm human remains found at Florida wilderness park those of Brian Laundrie - FBI

Dental records conducted on human remains found in a Florida wilderness park have identified them as belonging to Brian Laundrie, the boyfriend of murdered woman Gabby Petito, the FBI said on Thursday. The partial human remains were found on Wednesday in a Florida wilderness area where authorities were searching for Laundrie since he was reported missing by his family in mid-September.

Reuters | Updated: 22-10-2021 03:37 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 03:37 IST
Dental records conducted on human remains found in a Florida wilderness park have identified them as belonging to Brian Laundrie, the boyfriend of murdered woman Gabby Petito, the FBI said on Thursday.

The partial human remains were found on Wednesday in a Florida wilderness area where authorities were searching for Laundrie since he was reported missing by his family in mid-September. Petito's disappearance last month during a cross-country road trip with her boyfriend captivated the country, first as an internet sensation and then as a tabloid mystery that grew more enigmatic by the day.

Petito, 22, had last been seen alive on Aug. 26. Her body was discovered near the remote Spread Creek Dispersed Campground in Bridger-Teton National Forest in western Wyoming. Medical examiners found that she had been strangled.

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

