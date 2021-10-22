Left Menu

FBI, CBI discuss combating emerging crime trends, including rising telemarketing fraud

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 22-10-2021 04:36 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 04:36 IST
FBI, CBI discuss combating emerging crime trends, including rising telemarketing fraud
  • Country:
  • United States

Top US officials from the FBI and the Department of Justice have held a meeting with their counterparts from the CBI to further strengthen the law enforcement cooperation between India and America, according to an official statement.

The Department of Justice on Thursday said that the meeting took place in New Delhi this week and the US delegation was led by Deputy Assistant Attorney General Arun G Rao.

It said in the statement that top officials from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) along with those from the Civil Division’s Consumer Protection Branch of Department of Justice and the Consumer Protection Branch met with their counterparts from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

“They discussed means for combating emerging crime trends, including fighting rising telemarketing fraud,” it said.

In their meetings, the parties affirmed their shared commitment to strengthen cooperation in combating crime, specifically with respect to efforts to investigate and prosecute cyber-enabled financial frauds and global telemarketing frauds, including international robocalls and communications, it said.

“They additionally discussed the need for continued cooperation in tackling emerging technology-based crimes through faster information exchange and evidence sharing, with a view to ensure security and protection of citizens of both jurisdictions,” the Department of Justice added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lockdown; WHO says it continues to assess Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lock...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: WTA roundup: Aryna Sabalenka wins first match since U.S. Open; Motor racing-F1 reserve Hulkenberg to test with McLaren's IndyCar team and more

Sports News Roundup: WTA roundup: Aryna Sabalenka wins first match since U.S...

 Global
3
New focus time feature in Google Calendar auto-declines conflicting events

New focus time feature in Google Calendar auto-declines conflicting events

 Global
4
Google announces new hub for creators to learn, grow and get inspired

Google announces new hub for creators to learn, grow and get inspired

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021