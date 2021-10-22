Biden says he's close to striking an infrastructure deal

President Joe Biden said he thinks he's close to striking a deal to pass infrastructure and social spending measures after weeks of intraparty bickering.

"If we can't eventually unite this country we're in deep trouble ... I do think I'll get a deal," he said during a CNN townhall on Thursday.

