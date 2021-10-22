Biden says will be tough for spending bill to have dental, vision benefits together
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-10-2021 05:52 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 05:52 IST
- Country:
- United States
President Joe Biden on Thursday said "it would be a reach" for his spending bill to include provisions that help with hearing aids, dental and vision benefits together.
Earlier this evening during a CNN townhall, Biden said he is close to striking a deal to pass his infrastructure and social spending measures after weeks of intraparty bickering.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement