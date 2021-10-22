Left Menu

Biden says Senator Sinema is 'very supportive' of his environmental agenda

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-10-2021 06:07 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 06:07 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. President Joe Biden says Senator Kyrsten Sinema is "very supportive" of his environmental agenda and that lawmakers and the White House are down to 4 to 5 issues in negotiations over his infrastructure and social spending bills.

Earlier on Thursday, the White House said that Senators Sinema and Joe Manchin were negotiating in good faith https://www.reuters.com/world/us/white-house-senators-sinema-manchin-are-negotiating-good-faith-2021-10-21 as Democrats argue about the size and scope of what was initially proposed as a $3.5 trillion plan to expand the social safety net and fight climate change.

