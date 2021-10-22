Biden says Senator Sinema is 'very supportive' of his environmental agenda
U.S. President Joe Biden says Senator Kyrsten Sinema is "very supportive" of his environmental agenda and that lawmakers and the White House are down to 4 to 5 issues in negotiations over his infrastructure and social spending bills.
Earlier on Thursday, the White House said that Senators Sinema and Joe Manchin were negotiating in good faith https://www.reuters.com/world/us/white-house-senators-sinema-manchin-are-negotiating-good-faith-2021-10-21 as Democrats argue about the size and scope of what was initially proposed as a $3.5 trillion plan to expand the social safety net and fight climate change.
