Biden will focus on voting rights, police reform after infrastructure bills pass
U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday he will turn more of his focus to issues such as police reform and voting rights after his infrastructure and social spending bills pass.
Democrats are arguing about the size and scope of the spending bill , which was initially proposed as a $3.5 trillion plan to expand the social safety net and fight climate change.
