Biden says United States would come to Taiwan's defense
U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday the United States would come to Taiwan's defense and had a commitment to defend the island China claims as its own territory.
"Yes, we have a commitment to do that," Biden said at a CNN town hall when asked if the United States would come to Taiwan's defense.
