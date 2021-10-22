NSTFDC felicitates 53 successful tribal entrepreneurs of northeastern states

The National Scheduled Tribes Finance and Development Corporation (NSTFDC) has felicitated 53 successful tribal entrepreneurs from the Northeastern states for excelling in various entrepreneurship ventures.

NSTFDC is an apex organisation for the economic development of Scheduled Tribes under the Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs.

The felicitation was done during the day-long conference held here on implementation of PMEGP scheme for tribals in North East to boost entrepreneurial ventures of aspiring Scheduled Tribes in the region on Thursday. It was also part of NSTFDC’s celebrations of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, 75th Anniversary of Indian Independence.

The conference was designed to give a boost to the lending schemes of NSTFDC and to spur collaborative arrangement with Khadi and Village Industries Corporation, and facilitate implementation of flagship scheme of Central Government – Prime Minister Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP).

The 53 successful entrepreneurs have been successful in establishing business units and MSMEs in various sectors from the state of Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Nagaland and Tripura.

Gracing the occasion as the chief guest, Nagaland Minister of Tribal Affairs and Higher Education, Temjen Imna Along spoke on the simplicity of tribal way of life and enormous scope of entrepreneurship in Nagaland.

He appreciated the efforts of the Ministry of Tribal Affairs and NSTFDC in organizing such a programme and emphasized that such types of programmes would boost and motivate budding youth entrepreneurs to take up innovative livelihood activities.

The minister also suggested that more awareness camps should be organized to disseminate the various schemes of government among the target group and to simplify the rules and procedures for availing benefits under such schemes.

On the occasion, CMD NSTDFC Asit Gopal emphasized on taking up sustainable livelihood ventures and thereby motivating youths to be job givers rather than job seekers.

Deputy CEO, KVIC, North East Zonal Office Dr Sukamal Deb presented detailed information about the implementation of PMEGP scheme and MoU signed between NSTFDC and KVIC for implementation of the same for the development of tribals.

