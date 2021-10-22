Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: 26 ITBP jawans fall ill after consuming food at camp in Rajnandgaon

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 22-10-2021 12:31 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 12:24 IST
Chhattisgarh: 26 ITBP jawans fall ill after consuming food at camp in Rajnandgaon
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a suspected case of food poisoning, 26 personnel of the Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) fell ill with after consuming meal at their camp in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon district, officials said on Friday.

While 21 of them were admitted to the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Khairagarh town of the district on Thursday evening, five others were hospitalised this morning, and the condition of all of them is said to be out of danger, a police official said.

All of them belong to the ITBP's 40th battalion and were stationed in Malaida camp of the security forces located in a Naxal-hit area along the Chhattisgarh-Madhya Pradesh border, around 150 kms away from capital Raipur, he said. ''On Wednesday night, the ITBP jawans had dinner in the mess of the camp and consumed meat and paneer. Next day, some of them complained of diarrhoea and vomiting following which, 21 personnel were rushed to CHC Khairagarh, while five more personnel were admitted there this morning,'' he said. The condition of all of them was reported to be out of danger, he added.

''Prima facie, it seems that they fell sick due to food poisoning. However, the condition of all of them is stable and they were kept under observation,'' Dr Vivek Bisen of the CHC Khairagarh told PTI.

A medical team has been sent to the camp to ensure that if more jawans fall ill, they are provided immediate treatment, he said.

Meanwhile, state Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has directed Rajanandagon Collector and Superintendent of Police (SP) to provide better medical treatment to the ill jawans, an official statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd mentality; Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago and more

Science News Roundup: Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lockdown; WHO says it continues to assess Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lock...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: WTA roundup: Aryna Sabalenka wins first match since U.S. Open; Motor racing-F1 reserve Hulkenberg to test with McLaren's IndyCar team and more

Sports News Roundup: WTA roundup: Aryna Sabalenka wins first match since U.S...

 Global
4
New focus time feature in Google Calendar auto-declines conflicting events

New focus time feature in Google Calendar auto-declines conflicting events

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021