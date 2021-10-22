Left Menu

ANM delivers baby on boat in flood-struck UP district, awarded by DM

The DM presented Satyavati with the award on Thursday at Sujauli Primary Health Center PHC -- located about 100 km from the DM headquarters on the Nepal border - where he had reached to take stock of the situation.He said in his presence ANM Satyavati arrived with a woman and her newly born baby girl.

PTI | Bahraich | Updated: 22-10-2021 12:49 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 12:40 IST
ANM delivers baby on boat in flood-struck UP district, awarded by DM
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A nurse was awarded by the District Magistrate (DM) here after she helped deliver a baby on a boat when a woman developed labour pains on her way to the clinic.

ANM (auxiliary nurse midwife) Satyavati was awarded with a cash prize and a citation by DM Dinesh Chandra Singh. Bahraich is facing a flood-like situation due to excessive rains and rivers here and in nearby Nepal are on the swell. It was when she was navigating one such bellowing river, she midwifed the baby. The DM presented Satyavati with the award on Thursday at Sujauli Primary Health Center (PHC) -- located about 100 km from the DM headquarters on the Nepal border - where he had reached to take stock of the situation.

He said in his presence ANM Satyavati arrived with a woman and her newly born baby girl. It was learnt that due to floods in Naukapurwa village of Sujauli police station area, a pregnant woman was being brought by boat to Sujauli PHC for delivery due to water on roads, he said. The ANM made necessary arrangements and erected makeshift curtains on the boat to help the woman deliver the baby, the DM said.

After delivery, the ANM brought the woman and the newly born girl to the PHC for treatment and care.

The DM said cash amount has been given as a gift to the woman and the newborn girl also.

He also directed action against one Dr Pramod Kumar, who was found absent during his visit at the PHC, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd mentality; Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago and more

Science News Roundup: Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lockdown; WHO says it continues to assess Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lock...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: WTA roundup: Aryna Sabalenka wins first match since U.S. Open; Motor racing-F1 reserve Hulkenberg to test with McLaren's IndyCar team and more

Sports News Roundup: WTA roundup: Aryna Sabalenka wins first match since U.S...

 Global
4
New focus time feature in Google Calendar auto-declines conflicting events

New focus time feature in Google Calendar auto-declines conflicting events

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021