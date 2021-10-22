China urges U.S. to avoid sending wrong signals on Taiwan
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 22-10-2021 13:18 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 13:07 IST
China's foreign ministry urged the United States on Friday to avoid sending any wrong signals to proponents of Taiwanese independence after President Joe Biden said the United States would come to the Chinese-claimed island's defense.
China has no room for concessions when it comes to its core interests, ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a daily news briefing in Beijing.
