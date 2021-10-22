Left Menu

At least six dead after armed gang attack in Rohingya refugee camp

At least six people were killed in an attack at a Rohingya camp in Bangladesh's Cox Bazar on Friday, a police official said - the latest incident of violence in the world's largest refugee settlement. A gang armed with guns attacked a religious school before dawn in Cox Bazar's Ukhiya area and killed three teachers, two volunteers and a student, police superintendent Shihab Kaiser Khan said.

Reuters | Updated: 22-10-2021 13:49 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 13:45 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A gang armed with guns attacked a religious school before dawn in Cox Bazar's Ukhiya area and killed three teachers, two volunteers, and a student, police superintendent Shihab Kaiser Khan said. "A drive is underway to arrest those responsible for the incident," Khan told Reuters, adding one Rohingya man with weapons and ammunition had been taken into custody.

More than a million Rohingya live in a cluster of refugee camps in southern Bangladesh, with most having fled neighboring Myanmar during a military crackdown in 2007. The sprawling settlements have become increasingly violent, residents say, with armed gangs vying for power, kidnapping critics and warning women against breaking conservative Islamic norms.

Late last month, gunmen shot and killed a prominent Rohingya Muslim leader in the camps.

