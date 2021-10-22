Mufti targets J-K admin over seizure of two-wheelers in Kashmir
Contrary to GOIs claims of providing jobs, they are doing the opposite, Mufti wrote on Twitter.Police said the seizing of two wheelers was part of routine anti-terror measures.Seizing some bikes and shutting down of internet of some towers is purely related to terror violences.
PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Friday said the seizure of a large number of bikes by police in Kashmir was a ''collective punishment'' and a means to ''snatch'' the livelihood of the youth.
Ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's likely visit to Kashmir this weekend, many riders have alleged that their two-wheelers were seized by police without even checking the documents and they were asked to collect their vehicles after October 26.
''J&K admin's recent spree of seizing bikes in Kashmir is a collective punishment & another way to snatch whatever means Kashmiri youth have to earn their livelihood in a dignified manner. Contrary to GOIs claims of providing jobs, they are doing the opposite,'' Mufti wrote on Twitter.
Police said the seizing of two-wheelers was part of routine anti-terror measures.
''Seizing some bikes and shutting down of internet of some towers is purely related to #terror # violence. It has nothing to do with the visit of the Hon'ble HM,'' IGP Kashmir zone Vijay Kumar tweeted.
The internet services on a dozen towers -- mostly in the areas where non-local laborers were killed in the past week -- were snapped three days ago.
