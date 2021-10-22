Left Menu

Mufti targets J-K admin over seizure of two-wheelers in Kashmir

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 22-10-2021 13:51 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 13:48 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party chief, Mehbooba Mufti (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Friday said the seizure of a large number of bikes by police in Kashmir was a ''collective punishment'' and a means to ''snatch'' the livelihood of the youth.

Ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's likely visit to Kashmir this weekend, many riders have alleged that their two-wheelers were seized by police without even checking the documents and they were asked to collect their vehicles after October 26.

''J&K admin's recent spree of seizing bikes in Kashmir is a collective punishment & another way to snatch whatever means Kashmiri youth have to earn their livelihood in a dignified manner. Contrary to GOIs claims of providing jobs, they are doing the opposite,'' Mufti wrote on Twitter.

Police said the seizing of two-wheelers was part of routine anti-terror measures.

''Seizing some bikes and shutting down of internet of some towers is purely related to #terror # violence. It has nothing to do with the visit of the Hon'ble HM,'' IGP Kashmir zone Vijay Kumar tweeted.

The internet services on a dozen towers -- mostly in the areas where non-local laborers were killed in the past week -- were snapped three days ago.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

