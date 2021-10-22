Gujarat CM launches 7th phase of Seva Setu initiative to mark Amit Shah's birthday

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Friday launched the seventh phase of the state-wide Seva Setu program from a village near Ahmedabad on the occasion of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's birthday.

The program was organized in Manipur village of Sanand taluka in Shah's constituency to mark his 57th birthday.

The chief minister also visited a residential school and a girls' hostel for poor children in Sanand taluka and celebrated Shah's birthday with students, an official release stated.

Under the Seva Setu program, locals get documents and certificates, such as income certificates, widow pension, caste certificates and duplicate ration cards, at their doorstep without having to visit government offices.

Instead of giving a speech, Patel distributed certificates and other documents to some of the beneficiaries and interacted with them to understand their issues, the release stated.

Patel later reached Dadagram Ashram School, a trust-run residential school for poor children, near Sanand town to celebrate Shah's birthday with them. The chief minister distributed school bags and other gifts to the children studying there, it was stated.

He also visited a trust-run girls' hostel close to Nal Sarovar near Sanand town, where he interacted with girls to understand their issues and directed officials to resolve their concerns.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)