EU states must not strip migrants of their basic rights, Luxembourg PM says

The European Union has to find the right balance to tackle the Belarus' migrant scheme but not strip people attempting to cross the bloc's borders of their fundamental rights, the Luxembourg premier said on Friday. "These people are not being treated adequately, also by various European countries, and I am convinced there is room for improvement," Luxembourg's Prime Minister Xavier Bettel told reporters in Brussels where European leaders are set to discuss migration on the second day of an EU summit. "All measure we take must be in line with human rights.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 22-10-2021 14:15 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 14:04 IST
The European Union has to find the right balance to tackle Belarus' migrant scheme but not strip people attempting to cross the bloc's borders of their fundamental rights, the Luxembourg premier said on Friday.

"These people are not being treated adequately, also by various European countries, and I am convinced there is room for improvement," Luxembourg's Prime Minister Xavier Bettel told reporters in Brussels where European leaders are set to discuss migration on the second day of an EU summit.

"All measure we take must be in line with human rights. We cannot simply strip people of the most fundamental right, the right of asylum. An orderly migration must remain possible. We need to find the right balance," he said.

