Left Menu

Lt Gen Tarun Kumar Aich takes charge of Trishakti Corps

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 22-10-2021 14:24 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 14:24 IST
Lt Gen Tarun Kumar Aich takes charge of Trishakti Corps
  • Country:
  • India

Lieutenant General Tarun Kumar Aich on Friday assumed command of the Sukna-based Trishakti Corps, a Defence official said.

An alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla, the general officer was commissioned in June 1986.

Acknowledging the exemplary dedication of the strategically important Trishakti Corps based at Sukna near Siliguri in West Bengal, Lt Gen Aich exhorted the soldiers for their continued selfless service and devotion towards enhancement of the operation readiness of the formation, he said.

Lt Gen Aich has vast operational experience in all types of terrains and sectors, including counter-insurgency, glaciated high altitude terrain, and the desert sector, the official said.

He had commanded an infantry battalion deployed in Siachen Glacier and was the commandant of the High Altitude Warfare School at Gulmarg.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd mentality; Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago and more

Science News Roundup: Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lockdown; WHO says it continues to assess Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lock...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: WTA roundup: Aryna Sabalenka wins first match since U.S. Open; Motor racing-F1 reserve Hulkenberg to test with McLaren's IndyCar team and more

Sports News Roundup: WTA roundup: Aryna Sabalenka wins first match since U.S...

 Global
4
New focus time feature in Google Calendar auto-declines conflicting events

New focus time feature in Google Calendar auto-declines conflicting events

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021