Lt Gen Tarun Kumar Aich takes charge of Trishakti Corps

Lieutenant General Tarun Kumar Aich on Friday assumed command of the Sukna-based Trishakti Corps, a Defence official said.

An alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla, the general officer was commissioned in June 1986.

Acknowledging the exemplary dedication of the strategically important Trishakti Corps based at Sukna near Siliguri in West Bengal, Lt Gen Aich exhorted the soldiers for their continued selfless service and devotion towards enhancement of the operation readiness of the formation, he said.

Lt Gen Aich has vast operational experience in all types of terrains and sectors, including counter-insurgency, glaciated high altitude terrain, and the desert sector, the official said.

He had commanded an infantry battalion deployed in Siachen Glacier and was the commandant of the High Altitude Warfare School at Gulmarg.

