Maha: Man held for duping shopkeepers by calling in woman's voice

But when somebody from the shop arrived at the designated spot, the accused would approach that person saying the woman doctor has sent him.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 22-10-2021 14:42 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 14:27 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Police have arrested a 44-year-old man from Nalasopara in neighbouring Palghar district for allegedly cheating several shopkeepers by making phone calls in a woman's voice, an official said on Friday.

The officials of the crime branch of Navi Mumbai police arrested the accused, identified as Manish Shashikant Ambekar, and his accomplice Anthony Thayappa Jangli (37), he said. Addressing a press conference at the N M police commissionerate headquarters, DCP (crime) Suresh Mengde said that Ambekar used to pose as a woman doctor and order medicines from medical shops and golden bangles from jewellers. The accused used to tell the victims to send someone from their shops saying she wanted to buy medicines or bangles. But when somebody from the shop arrived at the designated spot, the accused would approach that person saying the woman doctor has sent him. He would then hand over fake Rs 2,000 note to that person, the police official said. After getting the remaining amount, he would flee from the spot, he added.

Police had received several such complaints from Navi Mumbai area, following which they launched a probe and nabbed the accused. The accused had committed similar offences in Alibaug, Pen (in Raigad district), Vashi (Navi Mumbai) and Gujarat also, the police official said, adding that a total of 20 such offences had been registered against them at different police stations. The police have seized a car and other material, collectively worth Rs 5 lakh, from the accused duo, he said.

