Uttarakhand Police, SDRF set up disaster relief camp for flood-affected people in Udham Singh Nagar

Uttarakhand Police in collaboration with the State Disaster Management Force (SDRF) on Friday started a disaster-relief camp in Rudrapur city of Udham Singh Nagar for the victims affected by floods in the area. People are being provided food and various medical facilities as a part of this camp, which was set up under the supervision of Inspector General, SDRF, Pushpak Jyoti on the instructions of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

SDRF paramedics provided facilities like check-ups for fever, sugar, blood pressure and free medicines to the people. Amid torrential rains, the hilly state has witnessed flooded roads, buildings, landslides and overflowing rivers leaving people stranded in various places. The death toll in the rain-battered state has mounted to 64 and more than 11 people have been reported missing, as per Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (ANI)

