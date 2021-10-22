Left Menu

Journo, father absolved of sedition charges by K'taka court

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 22-10-2021 14:57 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 14:37 IST
Journo, father absolved of sedition charges by K'taka court
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Journalist Vittala Malekudiya and his father have been acquitted by a court here nine years after they were arrested on charges of having links with the Maoists.

The Third Additional District and Sessions judge B B Jakati on Thursday acquitted Vittala and his father Lingappa Malekudiya, in the sedition case.

The case date backs to March 2012, when the Anti-Naxal Force raided the residence of the tribal activist at Kutlur in Dakshina Kannada district and found some Naxal literature and a book on Bhagat Singh among other things.

After the searches at their house, the father-son duo was booked under 120-B and 124-A of the IPC and section 19 and 20 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act along with others, who remain absconding.

Both were lodged in jail for three months before being released on bail.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd mentality; Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago and more

Science News Roundup: Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lockdown; WHO says it continues to assess Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lock...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: WTA roundup: Aryna Sabalenka wins first match since U.S. Open; Motor racing-F1 reserve Hulkenberg to test with McLaren's IndyCar team and more

Sports News Roundup: WTA roundup: Aryna Sabalenka wins first match since U.S...

 Global
4
New focus time feature in Google Calendar auto-declines conflicting events

New focus time feature in Google Calendar auto-declines conflicting events

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021