Journo, father absolved of sedition charges by K'taka court

Journalist Vittala Malekudiya and his father have been acquitted by a court here nine years after they were arrested on charges of having links with the Maoists.

The Third Additional District and Sessions judge B B Jakati on Thursday acquitted Vittala and his father Lingappa Malekudiya, in the sedition case.

The case date backs to March 2012, when the Anti-Naxal Force raided the residence of the tribal activist at Kutlur in Dakshina Kannada district and found some Naxal literature and a book on Bhagat Singh among other things.

After the searches at their house, the father-son duo was booked under 120-B and 124-A of the IPC and section 19 and 20 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act along with others, who remain absconding.

Both were lodged in jail for three months before being released on bail.

