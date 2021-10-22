Left Menu

Rebellious Tigrayan forces say Ethiopia government carried out air strike in Mekelle, fourth day of strikes this week

Reuters | Nairobi | Updated: 22-10-2021 14:44 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 14:44 IST
Rebellious Tigrayan forces say Ethiopia government carried out air strike in Mekelle, fourth day of strikes this week
  • Kenya

Rebellious Tigrayan forces said the Ethiopian government carried out an air strike in the Tigrayan regional capital of Mekelle on Friday, marking the fourth day of aerial bombardments in the northern region this week.

Getachew Reda, spokesperson for the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), confirmed the strike. He spoke to Reuters by satellite phone from an undisclosed location. He said he would call back with further details.

