Left Menu

DVAC sleuths conduct searches in assets case against ex-AIADMK Minister

Searches were held on Friday by vigilance sleuths here and in Salem in connection with a case of Rs 27.22 crore disproportionate assets against C Vijayabaskar, who was the Health Minister in the previous AIADMK regime.In Chennai, the searches were held in the residence of a former personal assistant to Vijayabaskar, in the office of a property developer, and another person.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 22-10-2021 15:10 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 15:10 IST
DVAC sleuths conduct searches in assets case against ex-AIADMK Minister
  • Country:
  • India

Searches were held on Friday by vigilance sleuths here and in Salem in connection with a case of Rs 27.22 crore disproportionate assets against C Vijayabaskar, who was the Health Minister in the previous AIADMK regime.

In Chennai, the searches were held in the residence of a former personal assistant to Vijayabaskar, in the office of a property developer, and another person. The raid was conducted in a hospital in Salem, the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption said. The searches were carried out after obtaining a warrant from a court in Pudukottai, the agency added.

A case was filed by the DVAC on October 17 against Vijayabaskar, for possession of disproportionate assets to the tune of Rs 27.22 crore. The following day, searches were held in 50 locations in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd mentality; Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago and more

Science News Roundup: Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lockdown; WHO says it continues to assess Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lock...

 Global
3
KPIT and ZF Form Development Cooperation for Industry-Leading Middleware Solution

KPIT and ZF Form Development Cooperation for Industry-Leading Middleware Sol...

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: WTA roundup: Aryna Sabalenka wins first match since U.S. Open; Motor racing-F1 reserve Hulkenberg to test with McLaren's IndyCar team and more

Sports News Roundup: WTA roundup: Aryna Sabalenka wins first match since U.S...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021