Four injured in fire in a shanty

At least four persons, including two children, were injured in a fire that broke out in a shanty at Cheta Hut Road in the southern part of the city on Friday afternoon, police said.

The four, including a 6-year-old and an 8-year-old child, a woman, and one man, were rushed to nearby SSKM Hospital where they are undergoing treatment, a senior police officer said.

Three fire tenders were pressed to douse the blaze which broke out at around 1.30PM, he said.

''The fire is under control at the moment. The cause is yet to be ascertained. We are suspecting it to be due to a gas cylinder blast,'' the officer said.

''We will probe the matter,'' he added.

