PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-10-2021 15:30 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 15:30 IST
NAT DEF-NAVY-UK UK Navy chief arrives in India on three-day visit
UK Navy Chief Admiral Sir Tony Radakin arrived in India on Friday on a three-day visit during which he would visit the Indian Navy's Western Naval Command, according to an official statement.

Admiral Radakin met Indian Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh here on Friday and laid a wreath at the National War Memorial as a tribute to fallen soldiers.

The Indian Navy said in its statement, ''He is also scheduled to visit Indian Navy's Western Naval Command (in Mumbai) wherein he would interact with Vice Admiral R Hari Kumar, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval Command.'' Radakin will also embark on aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth, flagship of the UK's Carrier Strike Group 21, which is at the Mumbai coast currently for joint exercises with the Indian Navy, it stated.

Sharing a modern partnership bound by strong ties, the bilateral relationship between India and the UK was upgraded to a 'Strategic Partnership' in 2004 and further strengthened through reciprocal visits by the prime ministers.

Subsequently, during the virtual summit between the prime ministers of both the countries on May 4 this year, 'Roadmap 2030' was adopted towards elevating the bilateral ties to a 'Comprehensive Strategic Partnership'.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

