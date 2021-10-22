Left Menu

Man arrested in Rohini with 11 quintals of banned crackers

He stored them in a residential area which can be hazardous to the local residents, Tayal said. Considering the rise in pollution around Diwali every year, the Delhi government announced a complete ban on sale and storing of firecrackers on October 1.

Delhi Police has arrested a 44-year-old man from Rohini's Sector-24 and recovered 11.15 quintals of banned firecrackers from his possession, a senior officer said on Friday.

The accused has been identified as Amit Mittal, who is a resident of Narela and owns of a mobile shop there, police said.

Mittal was arrested on Thursday after police raided his warehouse acting on a tip-off, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Pranav Tayal said.

He was in the process of unloading banned firecrackers into his rented warehouse, he said. Mittal failed to provide any legal document and valid license for firecrackers. He stored them in a residential area which can be hazardous to the local residents, Tayal said. A case was registered against Mittal under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code's Explosives Act at Begumpur police station, he said. Considering the rise in pollution around Diwali every year, the Delhi government announced a complete ban on sale and storing of firecrackers on October 1. Last year, the National Green Tribunal too had imposed a similar ban across the National Capital Region.

