Left Menu

Ethiopian government strikes Tigray regional capital for fourth day this week

Ethiopia conducted an air strike on the capital of the northern Tigray region on Friday for the fourth day this week, as fighting has intensified between central government and regional forces. Government spokesperson Legesse Tulu said Friday's air strike targeted a base formerly belonging to the Ethiopian military and now being used by rebellious Tigrayan forces as a training site in the regional capital Mekelle.

Reuters | Updated: 22-10-2021 16:23 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 16:07 IST
Ethiopian government strikes Tigray regional capital for fourth day this week
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Ethiopia

Ethiopia conducted an airstrike on the capital of the northern Tigray region on Friday for the fourth day this week, as fighting has intensified between the central government and regional forces.

Government spokesperson Legesse Tulu said Friday's airstrike targeted a base formerly belonging to the Ethiopian military and now being used by rebellious Tigrayan forces as a training site in the regional capital Mekelle. Getachew Reda, the spokesperson for the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) which controls the region, told Reuters the strike had hit the compound of Mekelle University. He said he had no information on casualties.

Two humanitarian sources in Ethiopia, citing information from Mekelle residents, also told Reuters that the strike had hit Mekelle University. Legesse, the government spokesperson, said the university was not hit. The humanitarian sources said a U.N. plane had aborted a scheduled landing in Mekelle because of the air strike. Legesse said he had no information about this.

Government forces also struck targets in Mekelle on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday this week. War erupted nearly a year ago between federal troops and the TPLF, which ruled Ethiopia for three decades at the helm of a multi-ethnic coalition and now controls the northern region. Thousands of people have been killed and more than 2 million have been forced to flee.

The government air strikes this week come amid intensified fighting in Amhara, a neighbouring northern region where the government launched a ground offensive last week to recover territory it lost to the TPLF several months ago.

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd mentality; Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago and more

Science News Roundup: Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lockdown; WHO says it continues to assess Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lock...

 Global
3
KPIT and ZF Form Development Cooperation for Industry-Leading Middleware Solution

KPIT and ZF Form Development Cooperation for Industry-Leading Middleware Sol...

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: WTA roundup: Aryna Sabalenka wins first match since U.S. Open; Motor racing-F1 reserve Hulkenberg to test with McLaren's IndyCar team and more

Sports News Roundup: WTA roundup: Aryna Sabalenka wins first match since U.S...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021