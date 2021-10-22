Left Menu

SDMs to launch anti-cracker campaign in Delhi to combat air pollution: Environment Minister

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-10-2021 16:27 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 16:12 IST
SDMs to launch anti-cracker campaign in Delhi to combat air pollution: Environment Minister
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

To give further impetus to the city government's fight against pollution, all sub-divisional magistrates (SDMs) have been directed to initiate an ''anti-cracker'' campaign in the city ahead of Diwali, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Friday.

He said all 33 SDMs will also engage with RWAs, market associations, and NGOs in their respective areas on October 28 and 29 to seek their participation in the fight against pollution and spread awareness about the government's efforts to reduce pollution.

He said the Delhi government has banned crackers in the city but there are still complaints that the sale and purchase of crackers is happening.

"We have directed all SDMs to launch an anti-cracker campaign in the city. Along with police, they will also be able to take action against sale and purchase of crackers. We will also hold a meeting with the Delhi Police in this connection on October 25," Rai said.

He said SDMs have been told not to trouble the general public but only crackdown on the sale and purchase of crackers.

Besides, SDMs have also been tasked with public participation in the fight against pollution by holding mass awareness campaigns, he said.

In their meeting with RWAs, NGOs and market associations, SDMs will also sensitize the public about the Delhi government's winter action plan and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's three appeals to people in the fight against pollution.

Kejriwal had last week appealed people to actively participate in "Red Light On, Gadi Off" campaign and also avoid using their cars at least for one day in a week. He had also appealed to Delhiites to report any case of violation of pollution norms on the Green Delhi app.

"In Delhi, we have launched Green Delhi app, 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' campaign, anti-dust drive, spraying of bio-decomposer to battle pollution. the fight against pollution can be made successful only with the help of public participation," Rai said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd mentality; Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago and more

Science News Roundup: Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lockdown; WHO says it continues to assess Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lock...

 Global
3
KPIT and ZF Form Development Cooperation for Industry-Leading Middleware Solution

KPIT and ZF Form Development Cooperation for Industry-Leading Middleware Sol...

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: WTA roundup: Aryna Sabalenka wins first match since U.S. Open; Motor racing-F1 reserve Hulkenberg to test with McLaren's IndyCar team and more

Sports News Roundup: WTA roundup: Aryna Sabalenka wins first match since U.S...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021