SDMs to launch anti-cracker campaign in Delhi to combat air pollution: Environment Minister

To give further impetus to the city government's fight against pollution, all sub-divisional magistrates (SDMs) have been directed to initiate an ''anti-cracker'' campaign in the city ahead of Diwali, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Friday.

He said all 33 SDMs will also engage with RWAs, market associations, and NGOs in their respective areas on October 28 and 29 to seek their participation in the fight against pollution and spread awareness about the government's efforts to reduce pollution.

He said the Delhi government has banned crackers in the city but there are still complaints that the sale and purchase of crackers is happening.

"We have directed all SDMs to launch an anti-cracker campaign in the city. Along with police, they will also be able to take action against sale and purchase of crackers. We will also hold a meeting with the Delhi Police in this connection on October 25," Rai said.

He said SDMs have been told not to trouble the general public but only crackdown on the sale and purchase of crackers.

Besides, SDMs have also been tasked with public participation in the fight against pollution by holding mass awareness campaigns, he said.

In their meeting with RWAs, NGOs and market associations, SDMs will also sensitize the public about the Delhi government's winter action plan and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's three appeals to people in the fight against pollution.

Kejriwal had last week appealed people to actively participate in "Red Light On, Gadi Off" campaign and also avoid using their cars at least for one day in a week. He had also appealed to Delhiites to report any case of violation of pollution norms on the Green Delhi app.

"In Delhi, we have launched Green Delhi app, 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' campaign, anti-dust drive, spraying of bio-decomposer to battle pollution. the fight against pollution can be made successful only with the help of public participation," Rai said.

